Legal & General Group Plc Buys 217 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 59,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 412.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

