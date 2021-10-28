Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GAN were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GAN by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GAN by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $252,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAN by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GAN opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $611.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.19. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

