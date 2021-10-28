Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 355 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 585.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,419 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,469 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

