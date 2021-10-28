LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Anne E. Krehbiel Acquires 1,000 Shares

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Anne E. Krehbiel acquired 1,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $17,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.07 on Thursday. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,163,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 139,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

