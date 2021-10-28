Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

LSCC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,007. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

