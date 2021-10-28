Lamden (TAU) Trading Up 170.7% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 170.7% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $52.99 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

