Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger Sells 5,295 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $553.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

