Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.