Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.00-28.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.12. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14% yr/yr to $15.80-18.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.20 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$28.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $280.49 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $192.79 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

