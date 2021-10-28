Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) vs. Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.78%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $80.10, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Semtech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 5.39 $52.30 million $0.95 57.09 Semtech $595.12 million 8.80 $59.90 million $1.12 72.65

Semtech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 20.60% 31.70% 22.18% Semtech 13.44% 14.21% 9.22%

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers a variety of expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

