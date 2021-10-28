Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

