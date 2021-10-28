Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $53,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.