Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.26 ($56.78).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.