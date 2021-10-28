KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.64

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 37100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

