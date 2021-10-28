Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.62 million.Knowles also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 85,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

