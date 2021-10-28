Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.