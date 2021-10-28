Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.86 ($15.13).

KCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO opened at €11.83 ($13.92) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.38.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.