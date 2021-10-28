Klever Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Klever has a market capitalization of $121.07 million and $2.78 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

