KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Raised to $24.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 263,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

