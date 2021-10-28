Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €103.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €91.10 ($107.18) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.