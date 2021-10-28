Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

Kion Group stock opened at €91.10 ($107.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €85.85. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

