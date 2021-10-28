Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.74% of Kimco Realty worth $519,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

