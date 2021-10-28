Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.74-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.76. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.740-$3.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.