Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $225.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.20 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $228.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $935.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

NYSE:KRC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.