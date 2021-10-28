Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $225.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.20 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $228.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $935.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.
NYSE:KRC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.