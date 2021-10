KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.38. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 516 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

