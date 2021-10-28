KGI Securities Lowers Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) to Underperform

KGI Securities cut shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

LNNGY opened at $287.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.69 and its 200-day moving average is $258.88. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $128.25 and a 52-week high of $348.89.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

