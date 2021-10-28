KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Team in a report released on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Team stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Team has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Team by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

