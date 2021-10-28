Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

