Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

KDP traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 5,045,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,184. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $116,292,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

