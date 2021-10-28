Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Keppel stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Keppel has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.3265 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

