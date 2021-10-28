Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €285.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €203.90 ($239.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of €195.23 and a 200 day moving average of €210.59. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

