Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 34 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 34 target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 31.21.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

