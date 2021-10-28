Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,510 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.42.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $192.87 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

