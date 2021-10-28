Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,171 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,171 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of OSI Systems worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.