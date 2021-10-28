Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,929 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AVO opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

