Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

