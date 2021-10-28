Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $123.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

