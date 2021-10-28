Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,969 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,968,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

