Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Market Perform

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.39.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

