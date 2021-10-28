Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 67.8% in October

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KZIA opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.85.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
