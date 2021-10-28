Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 67.8% in October

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KZIA opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

