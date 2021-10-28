Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $125.67 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00009078 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $488.91 million and approximately $125.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00106465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00420201 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001451 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 148,864,812 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.