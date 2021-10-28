Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 1,211.4% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juva Life stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Juva Life has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

