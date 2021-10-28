Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

