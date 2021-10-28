JT Stratford LLC Sells 240 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $250.17 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $225.39. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.