JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 2,596 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock worth $50,574,052 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

