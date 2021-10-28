JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.02% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $42.90 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.