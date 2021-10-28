JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 523,055 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 53.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 523,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $36,619,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.