JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akbank T.A.S. has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AKBTY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 43,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

