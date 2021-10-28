JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 300

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

LMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 262.80 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.07.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

