JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.47.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.